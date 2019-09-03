Uplay Plus games list revealed - here's every game and DLC available

Ubisoft's Uplay Plus digital subscription went live today on September 3, and after its reveal earlier this year , the studio has finally released the full games list for the service. The Uplay Plus games list currently consists of 112 titles, though new games such as Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Watch Dogs Legion will be added on release. The service will cost $14.99 a month, and if you sign up before August 15, you'll get a free month of access from September 3 - 30.

As expected, the library is heavy on Ubisoft frontrunners like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and all things Tom Clancy. There are also some lesser-known gems like Child of Light, Valiant Hearts, and the original Beyond Good and Evil, as well as games you might not expect (or indeed may have forgotten about) like Might & Magic, Splinter Cell, Rayman, and Prince of Persia.

The 112-strong list is partly inflated by games like the three-part Assassin's Creed Chronicles, as well as DLCs like Assassin's Creed Origins' Discovery Tour, but it's still about 100 games overall. Here's the full Uplay Plus games list, straight from Ubisoft :

Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition - No longer available at launch, but due to be added

Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition

Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition

Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia

Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition

Assassin's Creed II - Deluxe Edition

Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition

Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour

Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition

Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition

Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition

Beyond Good and Evil

Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood

Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway

Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

Child of Light

Cold Fear

Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition

Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)

Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition

Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition

Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition

Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition

Flashback Origin

For Honor - Marching Fire Edition

From Dust

I Am Alive

Imperialism

Imperialism 2

Might & Magic IX

Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor

Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer

Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness

Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire

Monopoly PLUS

Ode

Panzer General 2

Panzer General 3D assault

POD Gold

Prince of Persia (2008)

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Rayman 2

Rayman 3

Rayman Forever

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Silent Hunter 2

Silent Hunter 3

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition

Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition

South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition

South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition

Speed Buster

Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit

Steep - X Games Gold Edition

The Crew - Ultimate Edition

The Crew 2 - Gold Edition

The Settlers 1 - History Edition

The Settlers 2 - History Edition

The Settlers 3 - History Edition

The Settlers 4 - History Edition

The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition

The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition

The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition

Tom Clancy's EndWar

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Includes access to closed beta

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition

Trackmania Turbo

Transference - Uplay

Trials Evolution - Gold Edition

Trials Fusion - Standard Edition

Trials Rising - Gold Edition

Uno

Valiant Hearts

Warlords Battlecry

Warlords Battlecry 2

Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition

Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition

Watch Dogs Legion

World In Conflict - Complete Edition

Zombi