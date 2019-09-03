Uplay Plus games list revealed - here's every game and DLC available

Ubisoft's Uplay Plus digital subscription went live today on September 3, and after its reveal earlier this year, the studio has finally released the full games list for the service. The Uplay Plus games list currently consists of 112 titles, though new games such as Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Watch Dogs Legion will be added on release. The service will cost $14.99 a month, and if you sign up before August 15, you'll get a free month of access from September 3 - 30.
As expected, the library is heavy on Ubisoft frontrunners like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and all things Tom Clancy. There are also some lesser-known gems like Child of Light, Valiant Hearts, and the original Beyond Good and Evil, as well as games you might not expect (or indeed may have forgotten about) like Might & Magic, Splinter Cell, Rayman, and Prince of Persia.
The 112-strong list is partly inflated by games like the three-part Assassin's Creed Chronicles, as well as DLCs like Assassin's Creed Origins' Discovery Tour, but it's still about 100 games overall. Here's the full Uplay Plus games list, straight from Ubisoft:
- Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition - No longer available at launch, but due to be added
- Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia
- Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition
- Assassin's Creed II - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
- Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
- Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition
- Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)
- Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition
- Flashback Origin
- For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
- From Dust
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Might & Magic IX
- Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor
- Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
- Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire
- Monopoly PLUS
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
- Speed Buster
- Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep - X Games Gold Edition
- The Crew - Ultimate Edition
- The Crew 2 - Gold Edition
- The Settlers 1 - History Edition
- The Settlers 2 - History Edition
- The Settlers 3 - History Edition
- The Settlers 4 - History Edition
- The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
- The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition
- The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition
- Tom Clancy's EndWar
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Includes access to closed beta
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference - Uplay
- Trials Evolution - Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion - Standard Edition
- Trials Rising - Gold Edition
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
- Watch Dogs Legion
- World In Conflict - Complete Edition
- Zombi
We'll update this list as new games are added. In the meantime, here are the best games of 2019 so far.