Ubisoft Connect is a new cross-gen gaming and social hub launching alongside Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft is updating and combining its Uplay and Ubisoft Club services for the new console generation, and it's rebranded the resulting combination as Ubisoft Connect.

It sounds a bit like a Nintendo Direct-esque showcase, but Ubisoft Connect is actually a social platform designed to integrate features like loyalty points, achievements, and friend lists into Ubisoft games. As Ubisoft explains, it's also taken a page from the PS5 UI reveal and added tips to the list of features.

"This more social and personalized gaming experience also comes with a newsfeed interface gathering friends' activities and achievements, while a brand-new 'Smart Intel' feature brings players dedicated tips and video recommendations based on their game activities," the publisher says. "Each player will have access to data on their personal stats and play style to keep improving or compare with select groups of friends through an improved leaderboard system."

Ubisoft Connect will launch on October 29 alongside Watch Dogs: Legion, and it'll be available on both console generations, Switch, and PC. "As part of this commitment, full cross-progression, across all platforms and services, will be available with some of Ubisoft's most highly anticipated upcoming titles, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla , Immortals Fenyx Rising and Riders Republic," Ubisoft clarified.

Cloud gaming platforms like Google Stadia, Amazon Luna (for which Ubisoft is a key backer), and Nvidia GeForce Now will "also offer some Ubisoft Connect features later this year," with some doing some heavy lifting there.