Two Falcon and the Winter Soldier scenes were shown at a preview – and the reactions are full of praise

Two scenes from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have previewed to select members of the press, and the reactions are in.

According to Collider, the scenes involved an action sequence with Anthony Mackie's Falcon, and a separate scene featuring Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier in therapy and dealing with flashbacks to his past.

From the reactions, it looks like we can expect movie-level action on the small screen when the series hits Disney Plus. Surprisingly, the action sounds pretty bloody – and it seems the show won't shy away from the Winter Soldier's traumatic past as it delves deeper into his character, either. We can apparently still expect to see the classic MCU sense of humor in the series, though.

Some reactions praised the more character-focused moment over the action, but it still sounds like we're in for a treat when the show arrives. Scroll on to check out the reaction tweets.

Oh, didn’t know we could talk about the two #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier sequences we saw! First was a big Falcon action scene. Fun but would have preferred something more character-based. The other, featuring Bucky, was really good - very much exploring who he is now. #TCA21February 24, 2021 See more

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier social media embargo is up! Disney+ gave #TCA21 two scenes, one of which is an intense Falcon-driven "we're delivering movie-level action for TV" flex. The other actually features character, story, and Sebastian Stan.The second one is better. pic.twitter.com/a36E0uGnuUFebruary 24, 2021 See more

Got to see two pretty great scenes from #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier and surprised by how hard it hits. More blood than I was expecting; getting – appropriately – Cap and Winter Soldier vibes.February 24, 2021 See more

2nd one was Bucky with a therapist where she was trying to get him to talk about his issues. Also featured some well shot action. Both scenes show that @MarvelStudios is spending serious $$$ on their @disneyplus stuff but you already know that after watching #WandaVision. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/2QBKKVJY8oFebruary 24, 2021 See more

First scene showed Falcon in a non-stop, 9-minute long action sequence.Second was Winter Soldier in a few scenarios I will be vague about.Both had the mix of action and humor you'd expect from the MCU, though w/o too many particulars about the plot #FalconandtheWinterSoldierFebruary 24, 2021 See more

And if you liked the way #WandaVision dug into the trauma of being a superhero, you’re going to get a way more grounded version of that in #FalconAndWinterSoldier . And Sebastian Stan remains the MCU’s hot emo boi. (2/2) #TCA21. pic.twitter.com/Nz0DLyu6VrFebruary 24, 2021 See more

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will follow the titular characters, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. It will see the return of some familiar faces, like Daniel Brühl's villainous Baron Zemo, as well as Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter. We'll also be introduced to a new character, US Agent, played by Wyatt Russell.

The series will tackle the issue of the shield's successor, as, despite Cap giving Sam the shield during Endgame's finale, Mackie has said we don't necessarily know if his character will be the new Captain America.

Showrunner Malcolm Spellman teased more about the series and what we can expect for the main duo in an interview with our sister publication SFX Magazine: "Sebastian is excellent at wearing all that trauma on his sleeve in moments of silence, as Bucky's gone from one war to the next. And there's a huge, huge moment for Sam's character, where it's basically make or break for him." You can find out more about the new Falcon-led issue of the magazine here.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres March 19, 2021. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far.