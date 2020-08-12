Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remastered demo has its own trailer and download instructions

The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remastered demo is almost here, and Activision has given a full breakdown of what's included and how to access the demo, which has its own trailer you can check out up top.

Here's what you'll need to do in order to play the demo when it goes live this Friday, August 14 at 8am PDT / 4pm BST: First, you'll need to pre-order the game digitally. That means physical copies, including the collector's edition, don't give you access to the demo. Once you're secured your download, you can pre-load the demo before it goes live.

The demo gives you access to Tony Hawk and the classic Warehouse stage from the first Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, as well as four songs from the full game's impressive soundtrack: Afraid of Heights by Billy Talent, Superman by Goldfinger, Guerilla Radio by Rage Against the Machine, and Lose Control by Tyrone Briggs. You'll be able to play and replay two-minute Single Sessions as much as you want as you work on improving your final score.

GamesRadar's own Josh West was able to spend some hands-on time with the demo, and now he can't stop blasting skate punk and dreaming about perfecting his kickflip. "After an evening with the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remake Warehouse demo, I can't wait to drop into School 2. I can't wait to hit Downtown and Marseille, Venice Beach and Hanger. Vicarious Visions has made me want to play more Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, and that's something I never thought I'd find myself thinking again," he wrote in his demo preview.

