Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster gets 37 new songs - stream the full playlist now

The complete list of new artists rocking out for the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster has been revealed, and it includes 37 new tracks. Most of the soundtrack from the original games will be there (yes, including 'Superman' by Goldfinger), but these are the songs making their debut for the remaster.

True to form, Activision has brought on a laundry list of acts whose sounds were echoing through skate parks everywhere during the late 90s and early 2000s. Making their debut on the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series are rapper Merkules with the track 'Bass' and Machine Gun Kelly with 'Bloody Valentine.'

Ska punk staples Sublime, Less Than Jake, and Reel Big Fish will fill out the soundtrack with new-to-series songs 'Same in the End,' 'Bomb Drop,' and 'She's Famous Now,' respectively. As someone who's almost exclusively listened to those bands since childhood, I can say Activision picked out some absolute belters - 'Bomb Drop' from the 2017 EP Sound the Alarm is an underappreciated gem I'm glad is getting some exposure. Head here to stream the full playlist, and check below for the full list of new songs coming to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remastered:

A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?

A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Connect to Consume

Alex Lahey – Misery Guts

All Talk – Let’s Do It

American Nightmare – Life Support

Backchat – Step It Up

Baker Boy – In Control

Billy Talent – Afraid of Heights

Black Prez ft. Kid Something – The Struggle

CHAII – South

Charlie Brown Jr. – Confisco

Cherry Kola – Something To Say

Chick Norris – Made Me Do

Craig Craig ft. Icy Black – Stomp

Crush Effect ft. KARRA – Coming Through

Destroy Boys – Duck Eat Duck World

DZ Deathrays – IN-TO-IT

FIDLAR – West Coast

JunkBunny – Sedona

Less Than Jake – Bomb Drop

Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine

Merkules – Bass (feat. Tech N9ne & Hopsin)

MxPx – Let's Ride

Pkew Pkew Pkew – Mid 20's Skateboarder

Reel Big Fish – She’s Famous Now

Rough Francis– Deathwire

Screaming Females – Let Me In

Skepta – Shutdown

Spilt Milk – Run It Up Pt II

Strung Out – Firecracker

Sublime – Same In The End

The Ataris – All Soul's Day

The Super Best Frens Club – Like This

Token – Flamingo

Tyrone Briggs – Lose Control

Viagra Boys – Slow Learner

Zebrahead – All My Friends Are Nobodies

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remastered is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One September 4. However, the Warehouse Demo will get you early access on August 14, but you'll need to pre-order the game for access.

