Tony Hawk, Crash Bandicoot, and five new Call of Duty games claimed to be in the works at Activision

Activision is developing multiple new titles in a number of its biggest franchises, including Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, claims a new leak from YouTuber TheGamingRevolution.

According to the Twitter account, which has form with Activision leaks, the publisher is working on remasters of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, in addition to a PvP Crash game, a free to play Call of Duty game from Call of Duty: WW2 developer Sledgehammer, a sequel to this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot, and a Call of Duty 2020 installment, rumored to be developed by Treyarch.

We contacted Activision and they informed us that they do not comment on rumour and speculation.

Some Activision games in the works: Tony Hawk Proskater Remastered, Call of Duty 2020 (code-named PROJECT: ZEUS), MW2 Remastered, a F2P COD game from SHGames (2021 ETA), a PvP Crash game, Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex RemasteredMarch 12, 2020

Now it should go without saying that leaks of this kind should be taken with a huge pinch of salt. The reason that this is worth paying attention to is that the existence of most of these titles have already been spotted in previous rumours and leaks (check out PlayStation's tease of a new Crash game last year), in addition to Activision's own previous admission that it was hoping to remaster more of its most beloved titles following the success of Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy and the Sypro Reignited Trilogy.

Most of these projects, says TheGamingRevolution, are expect to release either this year or in 2021, though with E3 2020 cancelled due to public health concerns, it's now unclear when or where Activision plans to announce any or all of them.

We also don't know whether these titles are planned for current-gen hardware or, with the release of PS5 and Xbox Series X scheduled for later this year, will be next-gen exclusives. We'll keep you updated if and when we hear anything more, either official or otherwise, so stay tuned to GamesRadar in the meantime.

