Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster all but confirmed by ratings board leak

The new Call of Duty game for 2019 has yet to be announced, and Black Ops 4 is still going strong with the latest Operation Grand Heist patch - but it looks like we might be getting another classic COD remaster this year. The Pan European Game Information (PEGI) ratings board has posted an 18 listing (aka M for Mature, in ESRB terms) for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered" signaling a return for Infinity Ward's mega-popular 2009 shooter.

It makes sense that Activision would bring back Modern Warfare 2 for its ten-year anniversary, alongside a new COD developed by Infinity Ward. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, which was initially bundled with special editions of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and later got a standalone release, proved that there's still plenty of demand to play enhanced versions of these modern FPS classics.

The PEGI listing spotted by Gematsu has Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered coming to PS4 exclusively, today, which obviously isn't true; you can safely expect it to launch on to all the same platforms as the new Call of Duty later this year. There's no mention of the multiplayer, but it'd feel like an incomplete follow-up to Modern Warfare Remastered if it wasn't included.

Modern Warfare 2 ranks highly on our list of the best Call of Duty games , particularly in the campaign that features plenty of series-defining set pieces. It also brought us the controversial "No Russian" mission that lets the player take part in a terrorist massacre at an airport. Discussions around games have gotten a lot more complex since 2009, but I'm going to go out on a limb and say that a simulated mass shooting will always be controversial no matter what.

We'll have to wait and see if and when Activision and/or Infinity Ward officially confirm the existence of a Modern Warfare 2 remaster, and how players will be able to get it. My money's on it being a special edition incentive, as with the previous remaster. In the meantime, I'm going to go perfect my impression of that disembodied voice saying "PEGI 18."