Tom Holland celebrates the start of filming for Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland has been very busy. Fresh from filming the Uncharted movie, the actor has landed in Atlanta to start work on Spider-Man 3.

Holland shared some videos to his Instagram story, two of him on a plane and one as he arrived to Atlanta. In the video, re-posted by Comic Book, Holland says: ‘Okay so, we just landed in Atlanta, and uh… it’s time for Spider-Man 3, let’s go!’

Y’all! #spiderman 3 is a go!!!! Via @tomholland2013 ComicBook.com A photo posted by @comicbook on Oct 25, 2020 at 6:54pm PDT

The arrival of Holland probably marks the start of principal photography, as Comic Book report second unit photography took place in New York City earlier in October.

It’s hard not to get just as excited for the next Spider-Man movie, especially as Jamie Foxx will reprise his role of Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – and Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Doctor Strange.

Plot details are scarce at the moment, but there’s been a lot of speculation about multiple Spideys showing up in the movie for a potential live-action multiverse. Sony didn’t outright deny Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield might return, responding to reports with a statement reading: “Those rumoured castings are not confirmed”.

Electro and Doctor Strange joining the roster seems to give this theory a bit of a boost, considering The Amazing Spider-Man 2 isn't an MCU movie, and Doctor Strange's next solo outing is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Although, the Doctor Strange sequel is scheduled for a 2022 release, while Spider-Man 3 should hit the big screen in 2021 – but it's possible Spider-Man 3 could be Doctor Strange's introduction to the multiverse in time for 2022.

While you wait for the next MCU movie, check out everything we know about Marvel phase 4 so far.