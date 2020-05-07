Tom Cruise is definitely shooting a movie in space, NASA confirms

Update:

NASA has confirmed earlier reports that Tom Cruise would be working with SpaceX on the first narrative movie shot in space. According to a tweet from NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, the untitled Tom Cruise movie will be shot aboard the International Space Station.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUvMay 5, 2020

Original story as follows...

Tom Cruise is reportedly working with Elon Musk's SpaceX company and NASA to shoot a narrative feature film in outer space.

According to a report by Deadline, the project is still in the very early stages and hasn't been snagged by a studio. We know it's some sort of action-adventure movie that would take place at least partially in space, but beyond that details are pretty thin (read: non-existent). That said, Deadline did rule out the possibility that Cruise's big space odyssey would be another Mission: Impossible movie.

Cruise is known for putting his body through some truly death-defying stunts, but zero gravity is a new bar. It's a relief to know the two biggest names in space exploration are attached, but it's still upsetting to imagine Cruise floating around with the limitless expanse of space behind him. But if there's anyone who could keep a cool head in the process, it is Tom Cruise.

The actor has been beating himself up for our entertainment for over 30 years, and it looks like his boldest stunts are still yet to come. Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently talked to Total Film about Cruise's return as Maverick and described him as being "full of brass," and you'd need to be to sign yourself up for a movie shot in outer-freaking-space.

As we're just starting to hear mutterings about the project, it's likely years off from hitting theaters. For now, check the latest Release Radar for our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games.