Tiger King sequel from Investigation Discovery to examine Carole Baskin allegations

If you thought you'd heard the last from the Tiger King, think again. In addition to the new episode reportedly coming to Netflix this week, a new series is in development from Investigation Discovery.

Billed as the "definitive sequel" to the Netflix phenomenon Tiger King: Murder, Mayham and Madness, the new series will take a closer look at allegations by Joe Exotic that Carole Baskin murdered her second husband in the 1990s.

Via the press release (h/t Variety ), Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic will explore "the investigation you didn’t get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows, the exclusive footage that has never been shown and the search to answer the one question every person in America is asking themselves right now: although she’s denied it, is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?"

It might sound as though the new series is biased in favor of the Tiger King, and it's true that it'll be told at least partially from his perspective, but it sounds like Exotic's number-one enemy isn't the only one in the crosshairs. "What skeletons is Joe still hiding within his untold past? Is his conviction truly justified? Who is Jeff Lowe and what does the FBI really know? What secrets lie hidden within Doc Antle’s walls?"

Personally, I'm eager to see what ID digs up on Doc Antle, the other animal-abusing cult leader from Tiger King. The end of the Tiger King Netflix series reveals only that his zoo had been raided last year, but what became of the Fed's investigation?

To be clear, the sequel isn't being released by Netflix, and it isn't clear when we'll be able to see it. But I imagine it won't be too long before we see a release date, as ID probably doesn't want to wait so long that the buzz around Tiger King dies out before the sequel is released.