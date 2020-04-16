Tiger King star Jeff Lowe shoots down one of the show's biggest conspiracy theories

Another day, another story about the folks who appeared in Netflix's world-conquering true-crime series Tiger King. The latest story comes from Jeff Lowe's Reddit AMA, with the zookeeper revealing more secrets from the series.

While most of the comments are vitriol against Lowe, there are a few genuine questions that he decided to answer, including one about a conspiracy theory that has taken off on the internet. In short, people have theorised that Lowe could potentially be Carol Baskin's first husband, Don Lewis, who went missing.

Asked whether this was true, Lowe answered decisively, saying: "She is not my type. If I was stuck on a deserted island with her, I would fuck a coconut. I've seen the side by side pictures. It looks more like John Finley and Joe Exotic's love child."

There you have it, internet sleuths: Jeff Lowe does not equal Don Lewis.

Also during the Reddit AMA, Lowe revealed how the producers approached him about appearing on their show. "They framed it as an expose on Carole Baskin," he said. "And to Carole, they said it was warning against the dangers of keeping tigers. They misrepresented the show to everyone."

In other Tiger King developments, we recently broke down all the biggest moments from the Tiger King special, including what some of the main players from the series are up to now – including Lowe – and their thoughts on Exotic, who is serving 22 years in jail for attempted murder and crimes against big cats. John Oliver, who previously covered Exotic on his late-night show, has also spoken about Tiger King.