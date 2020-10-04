Three more Smash Bros. fighters are added to the amiibo roster

Three more Smash Bros. Ultimate-flavoured amiibo have been confirmed for Nintendo fans: Blyeth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Terry Board from Fatal Fury and King of Fighters and, perhaps most surprisingly, Banjo-Kazooie.

Right now there's no precise release date confirmed, but we'll have to wait until at least 2021 to pick them up. Unfortunately, only Blyeth's male form is available at this time.

These three #SmashBros #amiibo will be released in 2021! pic.twitter.com/jc0RoZld37October 3, 2020

"This is a rare prototype, which was sent to my home," Smash Bros' director Masahiro Sakurai said about the mascot being created as an amiibo (thanks, Nintendo Life ). "It's amazing to think that an official 3D model of Banjo & Kazooie is being made by Nintendo.

"Release is planned for 2021, so we hope you can be patient with us," Sakurai added.

ICYMI, a former Mojang employee and Minecraft developer has revealed that talks first started about Minecraft collaborating with Super Smash Bros. at least five years ago .

Daniel Kaplan, former production director of Minecraft at Mojang, took to Twitter earlier this week shortly after Steve and Alex from Minecraft were revealed to be joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With some playing a guessing game on Twitter as to when discussions started about the collaboration, Kaplan revealed that the answer was "at least five" years ago.

As for whether or not there'll be an amiibo for Steve?

“Will an amiibo for Steve be made?" Sakurai pondered on the livestream. "If it’s going to be produced, I bet it’ll be easier compared to the other fighters!"