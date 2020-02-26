This clip from Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the first in a new week-long series

Tom Nook is introducing a new series of instructionals to guide you through signing up for Animal Crossing: New Horizons ' Deserted Island Getaway Package.

You'll find the first in what will presumably be a series of clips from Animal Crossing: New Horizons over at Tom Nook's official Twitter account, although this first snippet of footage isn't new. Nook prefaces step 1 of the deserted island getaway's check-in procedures by reminding us how agonizingly close we are to New Horizons' March 20 launch.

Check-in Procedures ①This is the check-in counter for the deserted island getaway package. Here, our staff will check your applications and discuss your destination options. Time to start imagining the kind of island you'd like to "getaway" to. Yes, yes! pic.twitter.com/QiUiYmVFPQFebruary 25, 2020

I've never known Animal Crossing to be a particularly confusing series, but it seems Tom Nook is preparing us for a slightly different adventure in New Horizons, at least at the offset. As our own Sam Loveridge detailed in GamesRadar's Animal Crossing: New Horizons preview, just after you're finished choosing the layout of your island paradise, you're made to sit in a room at the airport for island orientation. This new series of clips from Tom Nook's official Twitter account kicks off a week-long explanation of the whole process at the check-in counter with Timmy and Tommy Nook.

I'm genuinely curious to see how Nintendo will manage to stretch the series out over a week, and even more curious to see if they'll release any new footage. The latest Nintendo Direct revealed a number of new details about New Horizons, but we're itching for more of that irresistibly soothing gameplay footage.

If you're looking forward to the new Animal Crossing but want to save some bells, here are the cheapest Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order deals we could get our paws on.