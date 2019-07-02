This rumor about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale says its map is 3 times the size of Blackout, and is for up to 200 players

According to this rumour, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting a battle royale mode. But there's waaay more it than just that, as there's a whole Twitter thread about the features that are allegedly going to make their way into the mode, and boy is it long. Along with the usual fight-to-the-death-until-there's-a-soul-survivor thing, there's also going to be a revive system, a cash system (which might work similarly to Zombies' guns-for-points mode), and supply drops along with much, much more.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

One of the most appealing details of this rumour is that the map is going to be three times bigger than Blackout's, making it potentially bigger than Fortnite's as the sizes of the Blackout map and Fortnite's map are roughly the same. Inside the map there's apparently going to be points designed for close-quarters combat as well as open areas (because duh), with "elements from previous Modern Warfare games", whatever they may be, and a ring of poisonous gas constricting around players. Instead of the usual 100-player deathmatch the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode is rumoured to be able to hold up to 200 players, although the Twitter thread alleges that it's only been tested with 152 players so far.

Weapons will be based on tiers if this rumour is true, and apparently "Infinity Ward has taken all the different co-op missions in the game and mixed them all together"... whatever that means. Take this rumour with a pinch of salt, but considering that battle royale still seems to be a trend I wouldn't be surprised if Infinity Ward included a battle royale mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Watch this space, folks…

If you're looking for another game to play, keep an eye out for the best Amazon Prime Day game deals right here, or look below to watch our preview of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare!