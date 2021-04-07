This mod lets players pet the dog in Skyrim

A Skyrim modder has created a series of pet-the-dog animations to allow players to interact with any furry friends they encounter.

The mod, which was created by Jayserpa , has three pet settings including one for when the dog you’re approaching is sitting, standing, or laying down. All players have to do after downloading the mod is approach a dog without any magic, weapons, or fists equipped and let the petting animation take over.

Although the mod’s upload date of April 1 may have confused those eager to try it, Jayserpa reassures players “I realize this might seem like a joke mod given the date, but I assure you it is NOT. After 10 years, we've seen all sorts of ehem, interesting mods but there is one key aspect that was always missing, so I made it happen.” The mod now has over 3,000 downloads and 20,000 views. That’s a lot of good boys who are about to get a pet.

The desire for players to pet their in-game dogs is nothing new, there’s even an active Twitter account that is dedicated to reporting exactly which dogs in which games are able to be pet . We’ve also shared several perfect examples of this

adorable feature including the petting action in Monster Hunter Rise , the Ghost of Tsushima update which lets you recruit dogs via petting, and The Sea of Thieves dog inclusion .

Dog petting in games has become so popular in fact that digital storefront Humble Bundle previously released a Can You Pet The Dog bundle which featured three games that - as promised - allow you to pet the dog. Not only that but Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes revealed some interesting player statistics including that the dog in the game has been pet over 400,000 times - which must make that particular dog the goodest boy in video game history.