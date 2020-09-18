You Can Pet the Dog Humble Bundle is full of games featuring very good doggos

The blessing that is the "Can You Pet the Dog?" account on Twitter has collaborated with Humble Bundle to round up a collection of games "chock full of the goodest doggos".

"Pet perfect puppers in Blair Witch (with Good Boy Pack), Shenmue 1 & 2, Death's Gambit, and more!"

Happily, any purchases of the pup-tastic Humble Bundle will support animal-friendly charities including Sweet Farm, Human Society, and Best Friend Animal Society. Or if you'd rather, you can also pick a charity of your choosing to support with your purchase.

I have teamed up with @Humble for the You Can Pet the Dog Bundle! Pay what you want, support charity and pet dogs in some great games. https://t.co/sQotZBmTPo pic.twitter.com/uijg6AAmtnSeptember 17, 2020

With Humble Bundle you can pay what you want, with the option to unlock some of the games included for as low as £0.79. And if you're after the whole set including Blair Witch, you can pay £9.21 or more. Redeemable on Steam, the bundle is a great weekend treat if you're looking for something to play with adorable canine companions. Other games you get in the bundle include Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, Scribblenauts Unlimited, Dog Sled Saga, Bulb Boy, and Beyond Eyes.

Can You Pet the Dog has been doing the very important work of cataloging and informing the Twitterverse of games featuring pettable and non-pettable dogs, so you never have to look too far to find another game featuring a loveable pup you can virtually give scritches to. The You Can Pet the Dog bundle is available for the next 13 days, so you've got plenty of time to decide if you want to invest in some games where you can pat some four-legged friends.

