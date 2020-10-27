Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes reveal that the dog has been pet over 400,000 times

The Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes are here, detailing a long list of improvements that will be added in the next update, as well as some interesting player statistics

Revealed in a new community update , Baldur’s Gate 3 will be getting a big patch that will have fixes for multiple cinematics, gameplay bugs, frequent crashes, and general system improvements.

To start off, the new patch will fix several cinematics, including one where a certain Goblin character seems to have a crooked neck. Detailed in the community update is also a lengthy list of fixes for in-game crashes and bugs, which include fixes to combat AI, gameplay bugs, characters stuck in animation, loading saved game while in dialogue, and more.

The release of Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access saw players sink in up to a hundred hours of playtime but still miss content that wasn't quite right, with one rather dark looking cinematic featuring no character models. Another cinematic that had a musical number has also been re-shot. Both of these cinematics will be fixed within the next update.

Also revealed in the community update are some interesting player statistics from Early Access. According to the Larian, players have petted the dog in Baldur’s Gate 3 400k times. It’s what he deserves. In terms of romancing , Gale has been romanced by 33 percent of players, with Shadowheart falling in second place earning the love of 31 percent of players. 40 percent of players also jumped down a large hole and died because they didn’t use the Feather Fall ability, which is rather amusing.

Here is the list of improvements that will be added in the next patch include.

Improvements

Optimized overall sound settings to improve performance on lower spec machines

Added polish to several in-game cinematics

Attack of Opportunity indicator is now correctly hidden for invisible enemies

Improved timing of some tutorial messages

Improved usability of skill selection in character creation

Added new tutorial messages related to combat

Listening to other players’ dialogs now correctly shows the other players’ dice rolls

The reason for a waypoint being unavailable is now displayed on the map

Party members now correctly cancel their spell prepare state when switching to another character

Fixes

Fixed a crash on startup for specific driver and hardware combinations

Fixed a crash related to trading with Zevlor after the raid on the grove

Fixed a crash in dialogs related to dynamically adding items

Fixed a crash in combat AI

Fixed a potential crash with moving platforms

Fixed a crash related to loading savegames while in a dialogue

Fixed a crash when destroying multiple familiars with a single spell

Fixed a crash related to unloading resources (when loading a save or returning to main menu)

Fixed a blocking issue when someone would join during level transition

Fixed a blocking issue when starting a dialog just as someone leaves the game

Fixed not being able to save anymore on the host when another player is stuck in “in dialog” state

Fixed players getting stuck in the same dialog inside the camp after choosing to fight Minthara

Fixed characters being stuck in animation if downed during precast spell

Fixed characters not being at the correct position after loading

Fixed not being able to talk to party members after talking with gale and summoning the weave

Fixed not being able to use some spell scrolls when out of spell slots

Fixed a rare issue for players that don’t have a profile on startup, requiring selection or a profile or creation of a new one

Fixed quest markers not showing up correctly when multiple markers point at the same object or location

Fixed the tieflings’ celebrations not proceeding correctly if the player had already done a long rest right before

Fixed the physics of the door on the Nautiloid reappearing after saving and loading

Fixed Ethel not triggering her ambush if she leaves her home during combat

Fixed several minor bugs related to in-game cinematics

Fixed zone spells not targeting invisible characters

Fixed summons from items not having an owner, causing them not to join combat

Fixed the goblins not using the war drum correctly

Fixed issues with lockpick progress going out of sync

Fixed savegame screenshots being too dark

Fixed spell sounds not playing correctly in multiplayer

Fixed a long black screen being displayed if a dialog was started just as another player was joining

Fixed Zevlor initiating dialog during combat

Fixed audio settings not resetting when switching profile

Fixed not being able to correctly switch character in trade window

Fixed not being able to click through scenery you can see through, improving navigation

Fixed the Gith becoming hostile incorrectly if Lae’zel was never recruited

Fixed additional reroll when using an inspiration point

Fixed inspiration points not being able to go up after using an inspiration point or gaining another one

Fixed an issue with the hidden vault entrance closing again after the puzzles are already solved

Fixed marking an item as a ware not getting set correctly

Fixed being able to select summons in the trade window

Fixed Zariel Tiefling clerics not being able to level up to level 4

Fixed character creation color tooltips

Fixed characters sometimes falling off moving platforms

Fixed several animation issues with torches

Fixed being able to select invalid targets for Misty Step skill

Fixed not being able to see other players’ hidden summons at all

Fixed party members being rearranged when detaching and reattaching characters to the group

Fixed certain equipment still generating sound after unequipping

Fixed several texture and skinning issues

Fixed several minor localization issues

Fixed minor issues with the action log

If you’re just starting out with Baldur’s Gate 3 check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 tips guide.