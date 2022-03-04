This is the ultimate Gran Turismo 7 setup

Gran Turismo 7 is finally here, but if your cockpit (read: couch) is looking a little lacklustre, it might be time to take a look at the advancements in recent racing tech. There's some seriously impressive kit out there, all designed to help you feel every track under your rubber and keep you comfortable while doing so. Just how far can you push the latest developments, though?

From direct drive steering wheels to eye-watering bucket chair prices, there's a considerable market for premium racing gear. Sim setups are big business, but what's actually available right a the top end of the scale? To check out the rig that could have been, we've put together the ultimate Gran Turismo setup filled with the best steering wheel, gaming chair, and best gaming monitor you can get your hands on for this weekend's release.

Of course, nobody's bank balance is going to be happy about this (apart from Fanatec's), so while it's nice to dream, we've also specced out some affordable alternatives for the high-end equipment picked out here. So, whether you're returning to the series with a renewed interest in taking over the whole living room or kicking off a new hobby for GT 7, here's our ultimate kit list.

Wheel - Fanatec Gran Turismo DD Pro

MSRP: $699.95 / £699.99

What's better to kick off your Gran Turismo 7 setup than an official wheel, designed in conjunction with Polyphony Digital themselves especially for the latest release? At $700 you're going to be seriously committed to your track here, but with direct drive, a super low rotational mass, and a peak torque of 5Nm, there's some top of the range specs packed in here.

An OLED display is fine-tuned to offer key information while you're out on the road as well, and can also be used to further customize your experience.

Naturally, a lot of your cash is going into that smooth direct drive mechanism, which does away with belts and drives to keep the wheel itself mounted directly onto the motor shaft. That means you're getting pristine feedback, without any drag or force feedback manipulation.

However, the all-metal build and steel pedals are certainly clocking their fair share into the price tag as well. This is a seriously solid piece of kit that will keep your engines running for years to come.

Currently the Fanatec Gran Turismo DD Pro is only available at the official Fanatec site, but if you don't need all those fanzy gizmos you can save some serious cash with the Logitech G29 and Thrustmaster T248 below.

Logitech G29 | $399.99 $269.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - The Logitech G29 is currently $130 off at Amazon, which means you can pick up the incredibly popular wheel for just $269.99. Long considered a staple in the racing space, you're getting a solid build quality and impressive budget force feedback here - perfect for those who don't quite need the sophistication of the Fanatec. UK: £299 £259 at Amazon



Thrustmaster T248 | $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Not only is the Thrustmaster T248 an excellent alternative to the high-end likes of the Fanatec model above, but it's also currently on sale at Amazon for the first time ever. That's pretty good timing, considering this PS5, PS4, and PC compatible wheel has been sticking to its MSRP since release in 2021. Like the Fanatec, you're getting a display panel for your vital stats, but dropping away from that premium direct drive system. UK: £299.99 at Amazon



Rig - PlaySeat Sensation Pro

MSRP: $2,299 / £1,649

Looking to go all out with a cockpit setup? The PlaySeat Sensation Pro has long reigned over the world of high-end buckets, and with the 2021 model out in the wild (technically) enthusiasts are clambering to get their rears into this Alcantara upholstered seat.

The Sensation Pro is the top spec from PlaySeat's WRC and FIA endorsed range, and carries the cost to prove it. The main draw behind this price tag is the incredible strength of the frame itself, along with the adjustability of the setup overall. You can also mount a display of up to 55-inches (or a curved screen up to 48-inches) directly onto the rig for an all-in-one setup.

That's some serious cash to be splashing, though, and the reality is you can get similar features and functions for far less - even from PlaySeat's own range. That, and the fact that it is particularly difficult to find this gear in stock right now, means we'd recommend taking a look at some of the more affordable options on the market.

Next Level Racing F-GT Lite | $329.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - There's no doubt about it, the Playseat above is for serious players - players who don't need to pack away their rig at the end of a session. However, those who don't want a full cockpit taking up a room should take a look at this far more affordable Next Level Racing model. The foldable chair offers support for a range of steering wheel mounts from Thrusmaster, Logitech and Fanatec, and can be configured in a few different seating positions as well. UK: £249 £239 at Amazon



PlaySeat Evolution Alcantara | $419.99 $369 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you want to stick to the PlaySeat pedigree, you don't have to drop too far down the spec scale to pick up a far more affordable model. This rig has still been developed with all those racing legends' input but eschews some of the more hardcore rigging and support for a lower price tag. Plus, you can still pick up a separate TV mount for the system at a later date as well. UK: £279 £272.52 at Amazon



Monitor - Gigabyte Aorus FO48U

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

MSRP: $1,499 / £1,199

Say you did find the PlaySeat Sensation Pro in stock, then - which monitor would you stick up on that mount? We'd go for the Gigabyte Aorus FO48U, a 4K HDMI 2.1 OLED display that plays particularly nicely with PS5. Of course, only the very best PS5 monitors can reach 4K at 120Hz, and you can bet this beast of a screen does it with ease. An OLED panel is going to make sure all those Gran Turismo 7 colors pop and the incredibly low input lag means you'll be flying round the track without a second thought. Plus that built-in USB hub is going to come in particularly handy for any extra peripherals you want to keep plugged in, and you're still getting excellent response times and wide viewing angles as well. Until curved 4K 120Hz monitors with HDMI 2.1 hit the market, this is a solid option.

The Gigabye Aorus FO48U does carry a significant MSRP to cover all those high-end specs. After all, this is more of a TV-monitor hybrid than a simple panel. It is currently on sale at Amazon US (down to $1,199.99 for $300 off) but if you're not quite looking to break into four figures, there are some cheaper alternatives that are still well geared to GT 7.

BenQ EL2870U 4K 28-inch gaming monitor | $295.98 at Amazon

The BenQ EL2870U is one of the best 4K monitors on the market for sheer value right now. At under $300, your cash is taking you particularly far with this 28-inch UHD display so, while you are dropping the HDMI 2.1 connection (and therefore 120Hz refresh rates), those buying on a budget would do well to consider this affordable alternative. UK: £198.97 at Amazon



Asus TUF VG28UQL1A 28-inch 4K gaming monitor | $799.99 at Amazon

This Asus TUF is a particularly well priced 4K 120Hz monitor with that all important HDMI 2.1 connection. While it's a little smaller than the OLED giant by Gigabyte, you're spending just under $800 to pick up some premium technology here.



We're also rounding up all the best steering wheels for PS4 and the best racing wheels for Xbox if you're after more kit. Or, take a look at all the best PS5 accessories on the market right now. For more GT gear, we're rounding up all the best racing wheels for Gran Turismo 7 as well.