This Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds flying cars, taking us closer to that Blade Runner fantasy

You can now take your car out for a spin among the clouds of Night City, thanks to the work of one Cyberpunk 2077 modder.

Jack Humbert’s ‘Let There Be Flight (opens in new tab)’ mod lets you fly your car or bike among Cyberpunk 2077's skyline. The mod has been in the works for a while now, though everything looks pretty clean following a series of updates and improvements. The wheels of your vehicle seamlessly rotate as you flip into flying mode, making the activation of your boosters a real visual treat as you take off. Your sky-faring car also hovers as booming rumble can be heard from your engine, adding to the sense of immersion.

Humbert has been beavering away at the mod for a while now, though it recently came to everyone’s attention (opens in new tab) thanks to a YouTuber called Last Known Mean. While Humbert’s work is impressive, the content creator’s video adds a sense of visual reference. The transition of your car to a hovering vehicle appears seamless, and flying around Night City looks soothing – or, dare we say, breathtaking. Flying around on a motorbike, on the other hand, looks like chaotic fun.

Now, if you’re looking to nail that Blade Runner vibe, all you need is this mod of the same name or Essenthy’s Climate Change (opens in new tab), and you’re good to go. Just, uh, watch where you’re going to ensure you don’t collide with a building.

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting an official expansion next year, though plenty is coming to keep you occupied in the meantime. The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Netflix show lands later this year, and you can find plenty of in-game Easter eggs to establish links between each bit of entertainment.

