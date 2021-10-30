This Crab Game on Steam would make a great Netlix series

Crab Game is a new multiplayer romp on Steam where you play children's games until only one winner is left to claim a big cash prize.

Sound familiar? Well, it must be one big coincidence then, because developer Dani insists that Crab Game isn't a video game adaptation of the popular Netflix series Squid Game. And how could it be? Crabs are nothing like squids, and one can only assume the games they play are totally different too.

"Definitely not based on any online streaming pop culture korean tv shows, as that would get me in legal trouble, so we're certainly not doing that," reads a bit from Crab Game's Steam page.

Kidding aside, it's a shame Dani wasn't able to just name this Squid Game: The Game or something, because it actually looks really fun! Not that it would be any more fun if it was officially based on Squid Game, but it would undoubtedly benefit from the name recognition. Netflix recently announced that Squid Game had become its biggest launch series ever, and a good quality video game adaptation launching in a timely manner would probably be a big hit.

Of course, Netflix itself has suggested it could be working on a Squid Game game of its own, telling THR in a recent interview that it's "looking at multiple different areas — from games, consumer product and others" with regards to expanding the franchise.

For now though, Crab Game allows up to 50 players to compete across 28 maps and 9 game modes. Its Steam reviews are "very positive," and it's completely free to play. On a related note, you can play some of Squid Game's levels yourself thanks to a group of modders using the game creation tool Core.

Once you're done with Squid Game, here are the best Netflix shows for October 2021.