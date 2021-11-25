This Black Friday SSD deal gets you the WD Black SN850 1TB for cheaper than ever right now

The Black Friday SSD deals may still be a day away yet, and we've already seen the historic lowest ever price on the WD Black SN850 1TB today at Amazon.

In terms of what makes this particular Black Friday SSD deal so worthwhile, It's not just one of the best PS5 SSDs, but also one of the best SSDs for gaming in general, and it can be yours for only £119.98 (discounted from £154). It's the first major price drop that we've witnessed on this particular model and offers exceptional value for anyone looking to expand the storage of their console or computer for less this week.

WD Black SN850 1TB | £154 WD Black SN850 1TB | £154 £119.98 at Amazon

Save £34 - It's the historic lowest ever price on the WD Black SN850, and quite simply one of the finest Gen 4.0 SSDs that you can put into your PC or PS5 to date. Don't miss it at this low rate, as it's unlikely to hang around for long.

Note: you'll need to source and fit a heatsink to use this in your PS5 as per Sony's recommendations.

We gave this particular model a near-perfect write-up in our WD Black SN850 review earlier in the year, praising it for its fantastic performance, with the only caveat being the price point. Now, said price point is much less of an issue as this is one of the best early Black Friday SSD deals that you could hope for before the sales frenzy kicks into high gear tomorrow.

What makes the WD Black SN850 such a stellar drive is the peak sequential performance which can reach read and write speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and 5,300MB/s respectively. We found that our testing did indeed reach close to these quoted numbers, 6996 MB/s read and 5205 MB/s write, so it's very likely to be all the performance that you'll need for a very long time. Also of note, it's the SSD model of choice for PS5 architect Mark Cerny himself, so you know it's going to be the perfect addition to your system.

