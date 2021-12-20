The Witcher showrunner talks future plans – including what will be in season 3

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has talked about plans for the future of the Netflix series.

Back before The Witcher was released on Netflix, Hissrich told our sister publication SFX magazine that she had a seven season plan – though it seems that's not quite set in stone.

"I love that seven seasons became the thing that we go to because I think also at one point, I said something that I would go for like 20 seasons and I'm glad that no one actually expects me to have 20 seasons," Hissrich told Collider. "I would be dead by that."

She continued: "I do think that my utmost goal and the reason I started with seven years is because I wanted to stay true to the books. I don't feel the need for our story to go beyond where the books go. I think Andrzej Sapkowski, the writer, he had a natural end in mind. Now actually, since we started the show, he has released more books, so we'll have to see how that fits into it."

The Witcher season 2 has only just debuted on the streamer, and was based on the third installment in Sapkowski's series of books and short stories, Blood of Elves. But, that doesn't mean that season 3 won't also be influenced by this particular novel.

"I also think I'm not in a rush to get through these stories, you know?" Hissrich added. "We approximately do a book a season, but we also make sure that the stories from that book are best in that season of our television show. So sometimes we move those chess pieces around a little bit. There's a big story from Blood of Elves that we're going to do in season 3 for instance. Or there was a short story that we couldn't fit in season 1, so we put it in season 2. We try to be pretty flexible with that."

