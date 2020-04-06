The Walking Dead season 10 finale: expected return date, trailers, and a big comeback

The Walking Dead season 10 is taking a break right before the finale. Episode 16 – which was due to air as normal on April 12 – has been delayed due to post-production related issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But worry not: there’s still plenty to clue you in on The Walking Dead season 10 finale, including trailers, the showrunner talking about a big comeback, plus we’ll even speculate on when we can see it back on our screens.

When will The Walking Dead season 10 finale air?

(Image credit: AMC)

“The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year,” is the official line from Skybound. Beyond that, we don’t have an exact air date for the season 10 finale.

So, other than “2020,” when can we expect The Walking Dead season 10 to return for its farewell? As new seasons tend to air in October, and with season 11 production being delayed for the foreseeable future, it wouldn’t be the most out there idea to set the finale down later this fall, especially in the probable absence of new season 11 episodes on AMC.

Of course, there’s the small problem of leaving too much of a gap between episodes 15 and 16. With the penultimate season 10 outing ending on a cliffhanger as Beta surrounds Gabriel and the rest of the survivors, it would make sense to nudge it forward

Showrunner Angela Kang offered up a glimmer of hope in an interview with Deadline: “We’re almost at that finish line. They’re trying to finish what they can, and then once things are up and running, we’ll finish it out and air it.”

That sounds promising, and could indicate a release as soon as May depending on a number of unseen factors, though we’ll update when we hear something more official.

The Walking Dead season 10 finale trailers

The first trailer for The Walking Dead season 10 finale doesn’t let up for one second. Gabriel scurries around the building, trying to get everyone prepared for the oncoming Whisperer onslaught. When a child (rightly) points out they’re outnumbered, he says all five groups are stronger when they work together. Alexandria, Hilltop, the Kingdom, Oceanside, and the others.

No, that’s not a Lost spin-off in the works. The camera cuts to several people who will presumably be helping the cause in the finale. That includes new character Princess, Virgil, and even a returning Maggie – who’s all caught up on the events of season 10 via a handwritten note, which is helpful.

What to expect from The Walking Dead season 10 finale

(Image credit: AMC)

Showrunner Angela Kang has offered a tasty morsel for us to nibble on before the season 10 finale – including a heavy hint that we’ll find out what Maggie has been up to in her time away from the main group.

“We'll see some more of the new characters as they're featured this season, and we will see more of the epic conflict we've been witnessing all season with the survivors and the Whisperers. And we'll see that Maggie is…. We'll know what's happened with her and what that means for our group,” Kang told EW, while we’re also getting more from Darryl and Negan according to Kang’s interview in Deadline.