The Tomorrow War 2 is reportedly in the works with Chris Pratt returning

The Tomorrow War 2 is reportedly in the works, with star Chris Pratt and director Chris McKay set to return.

Deadline reports that Amazon Studios and Skydance are discussing a potential sequel after The Tomorrow War's successful release on Prime Video. Along with Pratt and McKay, the plan is to include the entire creative team, which includes writer Zach Dean, as well as actors J.K. Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge, and Sam Richardson. Deadline also say that Paramount is involved with the follow-up. The studio were originally going to release the first film theatrically in 2020. Nothing about the sequel has been confirmed just yet, though.

The Tomorrow War is a time-travelling sci-fi movie, which sees soldiers from the future arrive in 2022 to warn humanity of an impending apocalyptic battle with alien invaders. Pratt's character Dan, who is former Special Forces, gets drafted into the war and sent into the future to fight. It's unclear at the moment what the sequel would be about.

Pratt posted to Instagram to celebrate the movie's release. "Thank YOU to everyone who watched The Tomorrow War this weekend. The first 48 hours of global viewing for The Tomorrow War on Prime Video broke all the records. #1 streaming film in the world!!" he wrote in the caption.

"You have helped to make Tomorrow War the number one movie in the world, I'm feeling pumped to say the least, and filled with gratitude," Pratt said in the video. He added: "Thank you for watching, thank you for your positive audience reactions… I am so proud of my baby, she's all grown up and terrorizing the world with hideous aliens."

Deadline collated some streaming numbers proving The Tomorrow War is a hit for Amazon: Screen Engine's PostVOD shows the film went straight to number 1 on streaming platforms across the weekend of July 4th, and is also the most popular live-action streaming film this summer. Multiple countries are also said to have had record breaking viewer numbers, and Samba TV reports 2.4 million US households watched the film out of three million households with Smart TVs. It's no surprise, then, that a sequel might be in the works.

