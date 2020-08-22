The Suicide Squad: Explosive first look at James Gunn's DC movie revealed at DC FanDome

James Gunn and the huge cast of DC's The Suicide Squad shared an exciting first look at the new movie during DC FanDome. Check out the behind-the-scenes featurette above.

It seems we're in for some pretty epic set pieces and explosions from the new team, which looks to have the perfect balance of obscure anti-heroes and household names. Check out the full line-up of James Gunn's new Suicide Squad.

In the featurette, the director says: “[It was] really, truly, just the most fun I’ve ever had. I loved the movie. The studio is overwhelmingly happy with the movie.” He also added, “It’s the greatest cast I’ve ever worked with by far.” Damn, poor Guardians of the Galaxy…

“This one is completely unique,” promises producer Peter Safran. “This one is a gritty 1970s war movie combined with the brilliance of James Gunn’s characters and comedy.”

The Suicide Squad stars (deep breath) Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, and MORE.

The movie hits theatres on August 6, 2021.