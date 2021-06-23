The Suicide Squad: James Gunn doesn't know if Bloodsport shot Henry Cavill's Superman

James Gunn has revealed that, though Idris Elba's Bloodsport shot Superman in the DCEU, the director isn't sure just which Superman took the hit.

"Bloodsport is in prison for putting Superman into the ICU with a kryptonite bullet," Gunn told IGN in a breakdown for the new trailer. "Yes, The Suicide Squad is a part of the DCEU, but I don't know which Superman it was because I don't cast the next Superman. So, it could be Henry [Cavill]. It could be somebody else. It's whoever people decide upon other than me."

Cavill was introduced as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, and played the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, a recent report indicated that Cavill was most likely out of the role, and with Gunn's comments, it seems certain that Cavill's turn in the red cape is up for good.

Clearly, that doesn't mean Superman has departed DC films entirely, though. A new movie reportedly focused on a Black Superman is in the works, but, at the moment, it seems the film will be set in a separate universe from the DCEU, like The Batman.

We also don't know the full backstory behind Bloodsport shooting Superman just yet. In the comics, he was manipulated into doing so by Lex Luthor. The DCEU does have a Luthor, played by Jesse Eisenberg, but it's uncertain whether he's involved in The Suicide Squad's version of events.

The film will see the return of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang. New additions to the cast include Elba, John Cena as Peacemaker, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2. The titular team of villains/anti-heroes will be going up against Starro, an alien starfish with the power to control minds.

The Suicide Squad will release this August 6 theatrically and simultaneously on HBO Max in the US.