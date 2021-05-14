The Suicide Squad director James Gunn teases that "almost" every squad member will die

If you’re on a team called the Suicide Squad, chances are pretty high you won’t be going home, and certainly not in one piece. Director James Gunn recently shared how many characters will die in his upcoming movie, The Suicide Squad.

During an Instagram Q&A, fans got a chance to ask the Guardians of the Galaxy director questions about the highly-anticipated anti-villain team-up. When asked how many characters die, he responded: “Almost all of them.”

Fans are already theorizing which characters are probably safe. The first ones to come to mind are characters like Harley Quinn, an essential character to the DCEU, especially after Birds of Prey.

Another character who is probably safe would be King Shark. He is just too adorably violent to go out so early in his DCEU introduction. Plus, some fans of the Harley Quinn animated series might argue that he needs to stick around long enough to appear alongside Quinn in any future solo movies she might get.

There is also Peacemaker, whose survival seems pretty evident since the character has his own HBO Max series on the way. However, there is a good chance the series a prequel, and in that case, Peacemaker might need to make peace with himself before he meets his maker.