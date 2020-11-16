The Suicide Squad cast adds Sylvester Stallone

The Suicide Squad has a new potential member – Sylvester Stallone has joined the cast of the upcoming anti-superhero movie, although the action star’s role has yet to be confirmed. The kind-of-sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad sees Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn. Alongside Stallone, the all-star ensemble cast includes Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Peter Capaldi.
Gunn took to Instagram to announce the news, posting a photo of himself with Stallone with the caption: “Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is.”
Stallone also posted on Instagram, saying: “Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year. I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent!”
Known for his roles in iconic action franchises like Rocky and Rambo, Stallone has worked with Gunn before on 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He played Stakar Ogord, a high-ranking Ravager with a grudge against Michael Rooker’s blue-skinned character Yondu.
There’s no shortage of Suicide Squad material to look forward to, either – the spin-off HBO Max TV show Peacemaker, focusing on John Cena’s character of the same name, is about to start filming. Gunn is writing the eight-episode series and will direct, while Cena is also on board as co-executive producer.
As for the movie, The Suicide Squad is due to hit cinemas on August 6 2021. In the meantime, here’s how you can catch up on all the DC movies in order.