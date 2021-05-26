The Sandman on Netflix casts Stephen Fry, Jenna Coleman, and more

The Sandman on Netflix has added twelve new actors to its cast.

The show, based on the comic book series of the same name by Neil Gaiman, already has an impressive cast, with Tom Sturridge as Dream, Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, and Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess.

The latest additions to the lineup are Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, Niamh Walsh as Young Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, and Sandra James Young as Unity Kincaid.

Meet the cast of @netflix’s The Sandman ⏳ From the mind of @neilhimself. pic.twitter.com/Tow8ouf6UDMay 26, 2021 See more

"You know that The Sandman is based on my comic book series of the same name," Gaiman wrote in the casting announcement. "A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic – and human – mistakes he's made during his vast existence."

Gaiman then said the second major storyline in The Sandman series, The Doll's House, is currently being shot. Rose, Lyta, Unity, Gilbert, and Matthew all feature in that particular plot.

The author then ended with a tease of more news to come: "Of course, there are more delights and nightmares cast than I've listed here, and we have a few more secrets up our sleeves. I can't wait until you can start watching."

