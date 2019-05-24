The Order: 1886 developers are working on a new AAA console game

Remember The Order: 1886? We'd forgive you if you'd forgotten about the divisive PS4 exclusive from 2015, which focused on the daring adventures of steampunk knights fighting the supernatural in Victorian London, but developer Ready at Dawn hasn't fallen off the wagon since.

Following the game's release, the studio has been churning out VR games for the Oculus Rift but, in an interview with VentureBeat, Ready at Dawn's CEO and Creative Director Ru Weerasuriya revealed that the team were now working on two titles, one of which is a brand new AAA console project currently in the prototyping phase.

"We’re working on a triple-A console title right now as well, something we’re developing internally", explained Weerasuriya, "and funny enough, a lot of the lessons we’ve learned about narrative and immersion and gameplay mechanics, we’re taking some of those lessons into console."

"It might not be the same display device, but the play agency we learned to do in this game—you’re always there. You can never expect the player to do what you want them to do. They’ll do whatever they want. That’s something we’re carrying with us to the console. "

I don't know about you, but that sounds an awful lot like Weerasuriya and his studio has taken the criticisms of The Order: 1886 on board since 2015, namely relating to the game's constant hand-holding and prioritisation of cut-scenes and QTEs over raw gameplay. We probably won't be seeing this new title from Ready at Dawn for a while, however, as the CEO states that it's still "incubating internally" right now.

"It’s in the prototype phase, where we’re building a lot of things internally. We’re funding it ourselves right now. It’s been a lot of fun taking some of those lessons and bouncing them back and forth between the two projects." With that in mind, the title likely won't see the light of day until the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett are firmly out and in the wild.

