The official X-Men relaunch line-up has been revealed by Marvel

Marvel Comics has unveiled the full-line of the new, formal, and official X-Men super-team debuting in writer Gerry Duggan and artists Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia's new "flagship" mutant title X-Men, which relaunches in July.

Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine (the former X-23, not Logan), Synch, and Polaris will be the roster - with Charles Xavier an unofficial member it seems.

According to the publisher, the new title will "showcase the incredible adventures of the first X-Men team since the mutant nation of Krakoa was formed in Jonathan Hickman's revolutionary House of X and Powers of X."

(Image credit: Pepe Larraz (Marvel Comics))

"The current era of X-Men has evolved mutant storytelling like never before," reads Marvel's announcement. "No longer protecting a world that hates and fears them, the X-Men said goodbye to their dream of coexistence and founded a thriving mutant homeland. But in the aftermath of X of Swords, original X-Men Cyclops and Marvel Girl realized that the world needed its premiere team of mutant superheroes.

"Things might be complicated between the nation of Krakoa and the rest of the Marvel Universe, but to the X-Men, things are simple—you do what's right, you protect those who need protecting and you save the world we all share. This new team are the chosen champions of mutantkind, and they're up for any battle to protect their people and their home planet."

The new team will officially debut in June's 'Hellfire Gala' crossover event.

(Image credit: Juann Cabal/Carmen Carnero/Peach Momoko/Iban Coello/RB Silva/Natacha Bustos/Patrick Gleason/Joshua Cassara/Alejandro Sanchez (Marvel Comics))

X-Men #1 will debut July 7 with a main cover by Pepe Larraz as well as a series of connecting variant covers by Marvel's Stormbreaker artists. The "jam-piece" is an homage to the covers of Chris Claremont and Jim Lee's X-Men #1, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary this October.

What Marvel calls "the all-time best-selling comic book," X-Men #1 is an iconic symbol of the X-Men's '90's heyday and what the comic book community remembers of the 'speculation era.'

The new homage covers feature the following line-up:

Juann Cabal - Professor X

Carmen Carnero - Marvel Girl

Peach Momoko - Sunfire

Iban Coello - Synch

R.B. Silva - Cyclops

Natacha Bustos - Wolverine

Patrick Gleason - Rogue

Joshua Cassara – Polaris

"It's my privilege and honor to be reteamed with Pepe Larraz as we throw beautiful and deadly threats at the X-Men beginning in July," Duggan says in Marvel's announcement.

"Mutants have saved themselves, and are now going to save the world. Krakoa will grow roots in the capital of the world, New York City, and the inaugural year will star Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch, Sunfire, and Polaris. The threats to Earth will come fast and hit hard, and every page from Pepe and Marte will blow your hair back. See you in July."

