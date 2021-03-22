Get ready for X-Men's Hellfire Gala with free guide coming in April

'Hellfire Gala' is a public display of what most X-Men fans already knew: Marvel's mutants have evolved. Now, ahead of the 12-part June comics event, Marvel is publishing a guide to it all, called (fittingly enough) Hellfire Gala Guide.

And depending on where you get your comics from, it could be free.

"The White Queen and House Carnation set out to create a special evening like no other, and it's going to make any other galas you might hear about look like a county fair," says Gerry Duggan, the writer of Maruaders - from which this storyline originated from. "Not that it's a contest, but...Krakoa wins. The whole world's watching us now, so we must be nothing less than fabulous."

The Hellfire Gala Guide will be available April 28, five weeks before the first chapters of 'Hellfire' Gala' goes on sale. Marvel is giving out free copies to comic book stores based on their previous Marvel orders, with additional copies sold at wholesale price of $10 per bundle of 25. Marvel hasn't announced any plans to make Hellfire Gala Guide available digitally.

Here's a schedule of 'Hellfire Gala' comic book releases:

April 28: Hellfire Gala Guide

June 2: Hellions #12, Marauders #21, X-Force #20

June 9: Excalibur #21, X-Men #21

June 16: New Mutants #19, Planet-Size X-Men #1, X-Corp #2

June 23: SWORD #6, Way of X #3, Wolverine #13

June 30: X-Factor #10

"These highly-anticipated stories will be told across 12 issues, offering different perspectives and viewpoints of a single night that will go down in Marvel Comics history," reads Marvel's explanation. "Throughout the event, fans can expect critical moments to occur that will shape the X-Men's future as we know it—including the unveiling of the first Krakoan X-Men team, the final member of which was decided by a mega-popular Marvel.com vote."

