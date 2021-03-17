Marvel gives a glimpse of its new X-Men team in June 2021 Hellfire Gala solicitations

Marvel Comics has released the solicitations for all 12 comic books comprising the June X-Men Hellfire Gala mini-event, in which the entire X-Men line comes together for a fashion-fueled celebration of mutantdom, at which the new X-Men team will be revealed.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The twelve parts of the Hellfire Gala include almost all of Marvel's ongoing X-Men series – X-Men, X-Factor, Excalibur, Marauders, Hellions, X-Corp, New Mutants, Way of X, S.W.O.R.D., X-Force, and Wolverine – as well as a one-shot titled Planet-Size X-Men, which Marvel says will set the stage for the next evolution of mutantkind.

The only X-Men associated titles not shown to be part of the Hellfire Gala are Children of the Atom, which stars mutants who seemingly lost their powers and are not yet citizens of Krakoa, and Cable, which ends in June and which has already been announced. X-Men Legends, an ongoing X-title set in the past with flashback stories, is not included, but isn't part of the core X-Men 'Reign of X' narrative.

"As the builders of Krakoa began discussing the gala within the pages of Marauders and beyond, the writers and editors began noodling on what the evening could be. At our X-Retreat just over a year ago in Chicago we had some very large story ideas and production plans that were ratified to give our artists the time they needed to collaborate on the designs," states Planet-Size X-Men writer Gerry Duggan.

"[Russell Dauterman] has been an important part of the Marauders team from the beginning, and it only made sense to ask that he lead the way," Duggan continues. "The writers jammed on very simple prompts for a few of the looks, but by and large each character was a blank slate for Russell and our other artists. Our regular series artists were also asked to contribute around a half dozen high fashions, so if you don't see your favorite character on a cover, you'll likely see them at the party.

Dauterman designed several high-fashion-influenced gala outfits for some of the most prominent X-Men, including Storm, Jean Grey, Emma Frost, Cyclops, and more. Duggan states even more fashion-looks for the X-Men will debut in the stories, designed by other artists.

"We haven't sent any of these books to press yet, but I know we've already left a giant mark on the line with this party," Duggan states. "The White Queen and House Carnation set out to create a special evening like no other, and it's going to make any other galas you might hear about look like a county fair. Not that it's a contest, but...Krakoa wins. The whole world's watching us now, so we must be nothing less than fabulous."

Here are the solicitations for Marvel's Hellfire Gala June X-Men titles. Watch for Marvel's full June 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

Hellions #12

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

WHO INVITED THE HELLIONS TO THE HELLFIRE GALA?

Who thought it was a good idea to invite the antisocial HELLIONS to the fanciest bash of the year? Oh, no one? They weren’t invited but they showed up anyway? Yeah, that sounds about right.

06/02

Marauders #21

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN & CHRIS CLAREMONT

Art by MATTEO LOLLI & JOHN BOLTON

WELCOME TO THE HELLFIRE GALA!

The Hellfire Trading Company has put together the biggest event of the season – the very first HELLFIRE GALA! Everyone will be there – all your favorite mutants, their closest allies…even their worst enemies – for a night of dinner, drinks, diplomacy and deceit. Fireworks to follow. Plus: From the archives, a classic X-Men tale with our very first look at a Hellfire Gala by Chris Claremont and John Bolton!

06/02

X-Force #20

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

INVITE-ONLY TO THE HELLFIRE GALA!

It's party time, but somebody’s got to work it. And when invited guests (and a few crashers) prove to be planted antagonistic agents, X-FORCE will need to get their hands dirty and keep this all under wraps…before anyone catches wind!

06/02

Excalibur #21

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by MARCUS TO

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

RICTOR HATES PARTIES.

Even the nice ones. And with Captain Britain's return to a changed world, this one is looking to be not so nice. Excalibur's Earth-shattering HELLFIRE GALA issue will change Krakoan diplomacy forever.

06/09

X-Men #21

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, NICK DRAGOTTA, SARA PICHELLI & LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE HEROES OF KRAKOA DEBUT!

It's a changing if the guard as the first X-Men team of Krakoa debuts! One era ends as a new one begins, and the handoff happens here.

06/09

New Mutants #19

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by ALEX LINS

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

AND I’LL CRY IF I WANT TO…

The HELLFIRE GALA is here, and the NEW MUTANTS have the chance to take a break from training the youth of Krakoa – an opportunity to get dressed up and get down. But not everyone is on their best behavior…and someone has vanished without a trace.

06/16

Planet-Size X-Men #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

THEY CAME TO SLAY!

The HELLFIRE GALA rages on, but bigger things are afoot a world away. Make no mistake – this is an X-Men book drawn by superstar artist Pepe Larraz. It is absolutely the most important issue of the month.

06/16

X-Corp #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by ALBERTO FOCHE

Cover by DAVID AJA

A SHARK IN THE WATER!

After X-CORP's shocking debut, they've got fences to mend, hands to shake and most importantly – a board to staff. With Dr. Jamie Madrox's top-class dupes staffing the HELLFIRE GALA, CXOs Monet and Angel must stalk the dance floor and hope they don't get preyed on themselves.

06/16

S.W.O.R.D. #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

THIS IS WHAT COMES NEXT.

On Earth, the HELLFIRE GALA is in full swing. But on S.W.O.R.D. Station One, a very different guest list comes together…as Abigail Brand finally unveils her plans for Mysterium – and the future of human and mutantkind.

06/23

Way of X #3

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

MAKE MORE MUTANTS.

It's the Hellfire Gala hangover. Nightcrawler tries to root out the evil working to destroy Krakoa by investigating all its laws, starting with… **SEXY SAXOPHONE SOLO**

06/23

Wolverine #13

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by SCOT EATON

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

HELLFIRE COMPROMISED!

Can WOLVERINE and X-FORCE keep the peace or is the gala doomed?

06/23

X-Factor #10

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by DAVID BALDEÓN

Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

THE LAST DANCE!

At the Hellfire Gala, SECRETS WILL BE REVEALED! VENGEANCE WILL BE HAD. And someone’s number is up. You’ll never guess whose.

06/30

Newsarama keeps a running tab of all the new X-Men comics, graphic novels, collections from Marvel arriving in 2021 and beyond