The next Pokemon Go Community Day launches January 16

The next Pokémon Go Community Day is set to take place on January 16, Niantic has confirmed.

This will be the first Community Day of 2021 and will include the usual perks of increased spawns of Pokémon. The 'mon you can expect to see more of is Machop, and its evolutions Machoke and Machamp, as well as promising 3x Stardust, 3-hour incense, and an exclusive move.

Attention, Trainers! We’re starting next year’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay events strong 💪 by featuring a Pokémon that’s sure to be a knockout—Machop! Learn more: https://t.co/d9NW6x5gaF pic.twitter.com/5KqKJlnh1GDecember 21, 2020

Not only will Machop appear more frequently in the wild on Community Day, but the chance of catching a shiny version increases too. Once you’ve caught your Machop and evolved it to a Machoke, and then again to a Machamp - the Pokémon is then able to learn the dark-type attack Payback, which is also exclusive to this event.

Community Days have been a welcome addition to the app since they began in 2018, and according to the official Pokémon Go website, work like this:

“For just a few hours each month, you can encounter a special Pokémon in the wild. During these hours, there’s a chance to learn a previously unavailable move for that Pokémon or its Evolution, as well as earn some Community Day bonuses. Celebrate what it means to be a part of the Pokémon Go community!”

The game will also reward players that take part in community day with 3x more Stardust (which is sort of like the game’s currency or XP) and a 3-hour incense which attracts more Pokémon to spawn in your radius and is far more special than the usual 30-minute incense players are usually able to purchase or earn.

Like with most Community Days, fans reactions to the announcement depending on how much they like the Pokemon, although we're siding with Frankie on this one...

If you're just starting out on our mobile adventure, check out these Pokemon Go tips.