The Medium release date confirmed for December

The Medium release date has been confirmed as December 10 in a new trailer.

As you can see above the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusive horror game from Layers of Fear and Blair Witch developer Blooper Team is already shaping up to bring an appealingly ghoulish atmosphere to the next-gen consoles.

While the track from the game's score called Marianne's Theme plays ominously in the background, we're treated to a look at some of the surreal environments we'll have to navigate our way through. Can't say I'm looking forward to seeing the one with a load of blank face masks in the wall in my dreams tonight.

First revealed back in May, The Medium focuses on Marianne, a protagonist that has the ability to cross into the spirit world. You can expect plenty of puzzles to test your skills navigating between realms, as well as plenty of ghouls and monsters to avoid. One of those demons is The Maw, whose hissed threats are voiced by none other than Troy Baker, the star behind Joel in The Last of Us.

The top talent doesn't end there either, with Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka also lending his expertise to the game. With the recently announced Blair Witch VR coming soon as well, it's been a busy old month for Bloober, but simply put, if you're a horror game fan, you should be very excited for The Medium when it launches on December 10 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

