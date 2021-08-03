The McDonald's PS5 controller is no more after Sony blocked it

Sony has stopped McDonald’s Australia from giving away a themed PS5 controller as part of their anniversary celebrations.

Last week McDonald’s in Australia announced that they were giving away a themed PS5 controller which features the iconic red, yellow, and white McDonald’s colors as well as a burger, fries, and the fast-food chain’s logo.

Check out the vivid - and so very on brand - design below.

According to IGN: “The design was an internal concept that never left the planning phase” which McDonald’s Australia also backed up in a statement adding that: "The image was provided to media in error and there is no commercial relationship between McDonald's Australia and Sony PlayStation."

This disruption has now delayed the restaurant’s 50th-anniversary plans (50 years since the restaurant opened in Australia) which will now take place on a currently unspecified future date. In the same statement, McDonald’s told Press Start that Stream Week will be going ahead and that “we will be in contact with the new timing as soon as we have it confirmed.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Sony has been particularly protective of their next-gen console being associated with unofficial products as the company was previously in an ongoing battle with a number of unofficial custom PS5 faceplate companies which after a lot of back and forth, led to Sony eventually began threatening with legal action.

