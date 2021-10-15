The Matrix Resurrections official synopsis teases a "stronger" Matrix

The Matrix Resurrections has got an official synopsis that teases a Matrix that's stronger and more dangerous than anything we've seen before.

The official synopsis on the Warner Bros. awards website reads as follows: "In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before."

The Matrix Resurrections will see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity – Neo is living a seemingly normal life in San Francisco as Thomas Anderson. He is being prescribed blue pills by his therapist and doesn't appear to recognize Trinity when they bump into one another.

Jada Pinkett-Smith will also return as Niobe, while Lambert Wilson will reprise his role as The Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt is back as Agent Johnson. Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the original Matrix trilogy with her sister Lilly, is back as director, as well as co-writing and co-producing the movie too (although Lilly is not involved this time around). Meanwhile, new additions to the franchise's cast include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra.

The Matrix Resurrections arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.