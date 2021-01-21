The Matrix 4: Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her character is "something you don’t expect"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has confirmed that we won’t see her “frozen in the air and kicking someone in the face” at any point during The Matrix 4, but she’s teased what else we can expect (or not…) from her character in the sci-fi sequel.

"I can’t say much, but she’s something you don’t expect," Chopra Jonas told Variety . "What I can say is I finished filming and it was the first movie I did after lockdown and I’ve never felt safer on a set."

The first Matrix movie since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions , franchise veterans Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning as Neo and Trinity for the upcoming fourth instalment. The movie is directed and co-written by Lana Wachowski, one half of the Wachowskis who directed the original trilogy. Frequent collaborators, the sisters have been working separately on different projects since the finale of their Netflix series Sense8 in 2018.

Along with Chopra Jonas, new additions to the franchise include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick, although we don’t know much about their characters yet, either. However, one cast member from the original trilogy who isn’t returning is Gina Torres, but she’s not sure why. Torres played Cas, who was still alive at the end of the last movie, unlike Neo and Trinity.

“Not to be bitter or anything, but the people that are actually in the movie, I believe died,” she said in a separate interview with Variety . “And the people that aren’t didn’t. So that’s all I have to say about that. I’m so curious about where they’re going with this. And what’s their jumping-off point and what story they want because it just felt like they told it.”