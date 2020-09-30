The Matrix 4 adds a returning Agent to its cast

The Matrix 4 is adding yet another returning character from the original trilogy – and there’s every chance he could be one of the villains on Neo and Trinity’s tail. Sunglasses at the ready…

Daniel Bernhardt, who played Agent Johnson in The Matrix Reloaded and starred during the sequel’s highway chase is back for The Matrix 4, as per Deadline. We can perhaps expect him to take part in at least one or two action sequences and fight scenes – especially as Bernhardt has doubled as a stunt performer on the likes of Hobbs & Shaw and John Wick 3.

He joins a sizeable set of faces who are taking the red pill once more: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith are reprising their roles as Neo, Trinity, and Niobe respectively, while Lana Wachowski is set to direct. Among the many, many newcomers stepping in are Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris.

However, Johnson’s fellow Agent won’t be plugging in and joining the burgeoning cast. Hugo Weaving recently revealed he went as far as doing table reads with the rest of The Matrix 4 cast before scheduling conflicts led to the Agent Smith actor leaving the project. It’s unclear if Agent Johnson will be taking his place in the story or if it was always on the cards for him to return.

We’ll find out what Agent Johnson has in store for The One when The Matrix 4 hits cinemas on April 1, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 30 best sci-fi movies ever made.