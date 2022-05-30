Bryce Dallas Howard returning to the director's chair for The Mandalorian season 3

Bryce Dallas Howard is returning to the galaxy far, far away – she's directing an episode of The Mandalorian season 3 , according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

This will be Howard's fourth time in the Star Wars small-screen director's chair – she previously helmed the first season's fourth episode and season 2, episode 3 of The Mandalorian , as well as episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, which was fittingly titled 'Return of the Mandalorian.'

The Mandalorian season 3 is currently in the works and will see Pedro Pascal return as bounty hunter Din Djarin. Season 4 was recently confirmed by creator Jon Favreau, too, so we've got plenty more Mando on the horizon.

Howard can next be seen in front of the camera in another hit franchise – Jurassic World 3 (officially titled Jurassic World Dominion) arrives on the big screen on June 10. She's also set to have a voice role in the new Pixar movie Elemental, as well as appearing in the upcoming Apple TV Plus spy film Argylle.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the current Star Wars offering on Disney Plus , with the first two episodes already available to stream and subsequent installments airing every Wednesday. The show sees Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their roles as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader from the prequel movies.