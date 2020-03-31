The Mandalorian season 2 could feature Jamie Lee Curtis according to a new rumour

Jamie Lee Curtis has reportedly been spotted on the set of The Mandalorian season 2, leading to speculation that the Halloween star will be joining proceedings in a galaxy far, far away later this year as an unknown character.

Jason Ward of Making Star Wars has a solid track record of Star Wars scoops and believes that Curtis was seen on multiple occasions during The Mandalorian season 2 production, though prefaces these whispers as rumours, rather than cold-hard fact. Ward also floats the possibility that she was in town filming the Avatar sequels, so don’t take this as gospel just yet.

If Curtis does get involved in The Mandalorian season 2, though, she’ll be joining a handful of confirmed and rumoured new faces to go alongside the likes of Pedro Pascal’s Mando and Giancarlo Esposito’s glowering Moff Gideon.

Rosario Dawson will portray Ahsoka Tano, in the Clone Wars character's live-action debut, while sci-fi legend Michael Biehn – who has appeared in everything from the original Terminator to Aliens – will be playing a bounty hunter with a connection to The Mandalorian’s past.

For now, The Mandalorian season 2 appears to be one of the few productions left untouched by the wave of coronavirus movie and TV show delays. Filming wrapped in early March and the series is set to return to Disney Plus on an unannounced date in October.

