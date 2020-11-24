The Mandalorian has another mistake after Jeans Guy – this time involving Gina Carano’s Cara Dune

The Mandalorian season 2 has been pretty much flawless in terms of production… until the fourth episode, that is. We’ve seen the already-infamous Jeans Guy – a crew member lounging about on set in t-shirt and jeans – in one shot. Now, the Carl Weathers-directed Chapter is home to another minor goof involving Gina Carano’s Cara Dune.

During the opening scenes on Navarro, Cara Dune takes down a group of bandits who were planning to snack on a space weasel.

Included in the action sequence is a seriously impressive stunt where former MMA fighter Carano takes down one of the aliens and rolls on to her back. Unfortunately for her, you can see the cream-coloured stunt mat where she lands. It’s placed pretty haphazardly over the grating on-set, too, so it sticks out like a big, beige thumb. The moment is begins at 4:55 should you want to watch it.

(Image credit: Disney)

Unfortunately, Cara Dune returns to that spot just 10 seconds later and, to make matters worse, the fall mat is gone. Of course, we’re thankful that all the performers are safe and protected, but usually that kind of trickery is hidden off-screen or via editing. Not so here. 5:05 is the timestamp for the blink-and-you’ll miss it frame.

(Image credit: Disney)

Minor mistakes aside, The Mandalorian season 2, episode 4 is actually one of the most important in the show’s short history. It’s not only setting up Moff Gideon’s Dark Troopers, but the possibility of the Disney Plus series tying to the sequels (and Supreme Leader Snoke) is now very likely. Let’s just hope neither are wearing jeans if we see them again.

Find out exactly what time the next episode airs with The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule.