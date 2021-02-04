The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild speedrunner completes the game 100% whilst taking no damage

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild speedrunner has managed to complete the game at 100% and do it without taking any damage.

The run, which took months to achieve, was performed by streamer Joedun in just under 32 hours. Which is around 20 hours less than the average completion time.

In order to reach such a target, players of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild must not only beat all of the main story, but also defeat all 4 Divine Beasts, unlock all 120 Ancient Shrines, find 900 Korok Seeds, plus complete so many more side quests and find several more collectibles. Joedun did all of this, but what makes it more impressive is that they did it without taking any damage.

In an interview with Polygon , the streamer said that the most challenging part of the speedrun was “definitely never giving up” they continued with “I failed that run 100+ times, with 3 of those times being 30+ hours in. To keep pushing myself to not give up and not let the game beat me was definitely the hardest.”

In a stream broadcasted last month , Joedun gets extremely close to achieving his 100% completion racking up 33 hours when they are taken out by a bunch of Chuchu and has to restart the entire game. In the clip, Joedun appears defeated as they return to the Switch home screen with their head in their hands.

When asked why they decided to take on such a challenge, Joedun said in the same interview that “It’s a good way to pass the time right now.” According to a tweet made by the speedrunner themselves, this accomplishment makes Joedun the first person in the world to ever complete Breath of the Wild to 100% without taking damage. As to whether or not he’ll ever try to do it again, Joedun finished his tweet with “never again.”

I was the first person in the world to 100% complete #BreathoftheWild without taking damage. Never again pic.twitter.com/YnIbdQPb8EJanuary 23, 2021