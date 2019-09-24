Mark your calendars: The Last of Us 2 release date is February 21, 2020

Today, Sony and Naughty Dog have announced that The Last of Us 2 release date is February 21, 2020. The news was announced during the PlayStation State of Play live stream, alongside a new trailer (seen below) for the sequel to Naughty Dog's 2013 seminal epic, The Last of Us.

A separate Last of Us 2 media event is also taking place today, with select attendees reportedly getting extended hands-on time with the game in addition to the release date news. Despite ongoing rumours, however, Sony made no mention of a Last of Us 2 PS5 cross-gen release during State of Play, even as the next-gen console is now expected to launch in the same year as the game itself.

An early 2020 release date for The Last of Us 2 doesn't come as too much of a surprise. That launch window had long been expected after reports suggested Sony and Naughty Dog had decided to delay the game so Death Stranding could enjoy the spotlight as this year's big PS4 exclusive for the Holiday season.

Even with this latest info dump, though, there's still plenty of Last of Us 2 details that Naughty Dog is keeping under wraps for now, with lingering questions surrounding the game's story, characters, and connections to the original title.

