The Last of Us 2 is June's most downloaded game on the PlayStation Store

The PlayStation Store has released the top downloads for June and surprise, surprise, it's The Last of Us 2 .

The monthly PlayStation download charts show The Last of Us 2 dominates the top stop on both the US and EU lists. We previously reported that the hotly anticipated sequel to Naughty Dog's 2013 game sold 4 million copies its first weekend alone. Last month, The Last of Us 2 also took the top spot as the UK's fastest-selling PS4 exclusive of all time , snagging the crown previously held by Uncharted 4.

"We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part 2 and shared their experiences with us over the last week," creative director Neil Druckmann said. "We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible."

As far as the other PlayStation Store downloads go, the top four spots in both the US and EU are filled out by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, FIFA 20, and GTA 5. Modern Warfare holds the second spot in the US, and it's no surprise that FIFA holds the second spot in the EU. Check out the full charts here .