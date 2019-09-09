The Last of Us 2 event means new details are finally coming

For a game as highly anticipated as The Last of Us 2 , we've been left with precious few details about the title's core components. Fortunately, it's looking like we'll know a lot more by the end of the month, as a media event planned for September 24 is guaranteed to bring new details to the forefront. And maybe, just maybe, we'll finally get a release date so we can clear our schedules for the surrounding months.

And...here....we.....go! See you later this month @Naughty_Dog @Neil_Druckmann pic.twitter.com/LL6RZVbJc1September 9, 2019

The event flyer was posted to Twitter by Geoff Keighley with the hyped-up caption, "And… here… we… go!" The tweet naturally sent The Last of Us fans into a frenzy before Vice President of Naughty Dog responded with, "It's your final audition," referencing Keighley's cameo in Death Stranding.

The last sliver of delicious info we got was during a GameStop event , where attendees were treated to new gameplay footage, which has yet to be made public. At the time, the Twitter account that leaked the news assured that we'll be able to see the footage "soon," so with any luck it'll be featured at this month's media event. All that's been revealed about the footage so far is that it focused on stealth gameplay and "using Clickers to your advantage."

The event lines up nicely with "Outbreak Day," which Naughty Dog celebrates every year on the anniversary of the day the cordyceps fungus hit critical mass in the world of The Last of Us, September 26. Seems to me it's as good a time as ever to announce an official release date, although plenty of evidence already exists that points to a February 2020 release window.