The Last of Us 2 developer Naughty Dog is developing its "first standalone multiplayer game"

The Last of Us and Uncharted developer, Naughty Dog, is creating its "first standalone multiplayer game".

While the new project has not been formally revealed by the studio, confirmation came by way of a recruitment notice shared across the company's social media channels, with one member of the team hinting that they're looking to bring a "cinematic experience between players" to the new project.

Quote-tweeting the original tweet, Naughty Dog's co-director, Vinit Agarwal, said the team was "aggressively hiring" and invited those who "want to be part of bringing the cinematic experience between players in our new standalone multiplayer action game" to come aboard.

We're aggressively hiring - apply if you want to be part of bringing the cinematic experience between players in our new standalone multiplayer action game.

"Naughty Dog is hiring across multiple disciplines for the studio's first standalone multiplayer game!" the studio announced on its social media channels, before inviting interested candidates to check out the official Naughty Dog careers page .

In all, there are four positions going in the animation department, five in art, three in audio, eight in game design, two in IT/DevOps, and three in lighting and visual effects.

The studio is also looking to recruit two producers, ten programmers, and one QA role. There are also 12 technical art vacancies, three in the user interaction and experience team, plus another three in recruitment for those looking to join a studio but aren't a game dev themselves.

It's widely speculated that the multiplayer positions refer to The Last of Us 2 's delayed multiplayer mode, Factions, although this has yet to be formally confirmed by Sony or the studio itself, and there's no official word on whether or not it's been turned into a standalone title just yet.

To attract new talent, Naughty Dog says "for over 30 years, [the studio] has been crafting best-selling, critically acclaimed games that constantly push the boundaries of narrative, gameplay, and technology. Our most recent game, The Last of Us Part II, has received over 300 Game of the Year awards and three of our games are among the top 10 highest scored games on the PlayStation 4.

"As a part of the Naughty Dog legacy, you’ll become a part of continuing the development of extraordinary and enduring experiences for a broad, global range of audiences."

