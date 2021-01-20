The Last of Us 2 actress Laura Bailey was actually in the first game too

Fans are just discovering that Laura Bailey, the actress behind Abby on The Last of Us 2, appeared in the original game.



An observant Reddit user spotted Bailey’s name amongst the credits for the original game, as it isn't as widely known that she is also credited as voicing “various” characters in the first game. Poster ZeldaLover2018 uploaded a screenshot of the credits to the r/thelastofus subreddit and asked “who did Laura Bailey do in Part 1?”

Other curious fans began replying to the thread with many revealing which extras Bailey voiced in the first game. One user stated that she is responsible for “ The woman in the TV in Joel bedroom in the prologue ”, another replied noting that she is “ (ironically) also the nurse/doctor’s assistant in the operating room at the end. ” Fans also claim that she voiced various other civilians and soldiers in the game as well.

Bailey was recently among the Game Awards winners 2020, taking home the gong for Best Performance for her portrayal of Abby in The Last of Us 2, a game which ended up taking home several awards that night including Game of the Year. Bailey also hosted last year's Golden Joystick Awards with her partner Travis Willingham.

She has also recently portrayed Black Widow in Marvel’s Avengers , alongside The Last of Us castmate Troy Baker. Bailey has also found success with other video games roles such as Spider-Man PS4 , Gears 5, Tales from the Borderlands, and so many more.

There has been a flurry of secrets from The Last of Us unearthed by the Reddit community recently. One included a seven-year-old easter egg from the game's intro and another that The Last of Us’ creative director Neil Druckmann and the sequel’s co-writer Halley Gross also had small voice parts in the second game .

Want to learn more about the actress behind Abby? Check out our Laura Bailey interview from last year.