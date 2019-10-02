The first trailer for Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen has arrived

Guy Ritchie's back! Less than a year after the release of the director's Disney blockbuster Aladdin made surprising waves at the box-office (making over $1 billion worldwide), the filmmakers going back to his gangster movie roots with The Gentlemen, the trailer for which has just landed.

The movie centres on an American expat, played by Matthew McConaughey, who decides to sell off his profitable London-based marijuana empire. Of course, this triggers dozens of plots and schemes as the city's underground mobsters attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

The Gentlemen also stars the likes of Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, and Colin Farrell. Oh, and Hugh Grant on particularly fun form and with an outrageous accent.

Ritchie's latest flick comes to UK cinemas New Years Day (January 1, 2020).