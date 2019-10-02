Popular

The first trailer for Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen has arrived

By

Starring Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell, and more

Guy Ritchie's back! Less than a year after the release of the director's Disney blockbuster Aladdin made surprising waves at the box-office (making over $1 billion worldwide), the filmmakers going back to his gangster movie roots with The Gentlemen, the trailer for which has just landed.

The movie centres on an American expat, played by Matthew McConaughey, who decides to sell off his profitable London-based marijuana empire. Of course, this triggers dozens of plots and schemes as the city's underground mobsters attempt to steal his domain out from under him. 

The Gentlemen also stars the likes of Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, and Colin Farrell. Oh, and Hugh Grant on particularly fun form and with an outrageous accent. 

Ritchie's latest flick comes to UK cinemas New Years Day (January 1, 2020).

Jack Shepherd

I'm the Entertainment Editor over here at GamesRadar+, bringing you all the latest movie and TV news, reviews and features. I look after all the Total Film and SFX articles that end up on the website and am in charge of their Twitter accounts. So if you see one of them suddenly Tweeting about Lord of the Rings being the best movie series of all time, that's probably me...