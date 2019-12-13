The Elder Scrolls Online treks on to Skyrim in 2020

The Elder Scrolls Online unveiled an epic trailer marking the conclusion of the Season of the Dragon, and toward the end of the cinematic we learned that the next phase of the MMO takes place in the land of Skyrim.

Season of the Dragon is the first year-long, interconnected event in Elder Scrolls Online, and the new trailer at The Game Awards 2019 was a fittingly epic conclusion, featuring the death of a somewhat prominent character in the popular MMO.

The end of the trailer confirms Elder Scrolls Online players are returning to one of the most popular locales in the series history, as we're implored to "explore the dark heart of Skyrim." However, aside from that very hype-worthy reveal, we know very little about what Elder Scrolls Online will look like in the Land of the Dragonborn.

We know it'll be on a scale comparable to the Season of the Dragon, as ZeniMax described it as "The Elder Scrolls Online’s next year-long adventure and Chapter." We'll find out more about the dark heart of Skyrim in a Twitch livestream set for January 16 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT, when ZeniMax plans to divulge the full details.

Until then, have a look at the trailer and jump into The Elder Scrolls Online to catch the Season of the Dragons before the year's over and you're too late.